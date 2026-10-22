VisionQuest fans think Vision left out an important MCU character in episode 3: "I won't stand for this Shuri erasure"

News
By
Published

Vision left someone out in episode 3

Paul Bettany as human Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)
0

VisionQuest fans have spotted that the synthezoid left out one major Marvel character in episode 3 of the Disney Plus show.

The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest episode 3, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

In the episode, Vision, badly wounded by Paladin, says that only two people can save him: Tony Stark or Bruce Banner. Tony, of course, is dead, and Bruce Banner was previously teaching and has since been kidnapped by Doctor Doom.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

But, they're not the only super-geniuses on Earth. "I won't stand for this Shuri erasure, sir!" says one fan.

"Mind you Shuri actively figured out how to take the stone out without killing Vision and when she questioned why Bruce didn't just do that he actively said '…we didn't think of that'" points out someone else.

"Couldn't Riri also be helpful in this scenario or even Peter Parker," asks another fan. "It's crazy to even have that line knowing that they went to her for her help on his whole situation with the stone. Like how the fuck can you forget about Shuri??" says another person, while more fans have pointed out that Helen Cho could have helped.

However, not everyone agrees. "He would have to get all the way to Wakanda lol probably why he didn't mention her because that just wasn't an option," argues one fan.

"Shuri likely could, same with Riri, but Vision only knows for a fact the people who made him could repair him," is another person's thoughts.

Fortunately, Vision is able to repair himself thanks to some help from his son Tommy and a swimming pool.

VisionQuest continues weekly on Disney Plus. Keep up to date with our VisionQuest release schedule, or read our VisionQuest review for our spoiler-free verdict.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra 2 has arrived
    1
    Turtle Beach drops a sequel to one of the first Xbox controllers with a screen
  2. 2
    Ironically, the PS5 is now helping keep Blu-rays alive as Sony phases out its other players
  3. 3
    Final Fantasy 14 lets fans back in after PHP vulnerability fears locked them out for nearly 24 hours
  4. 4
    "Releasing GTA 3 was cathartic," reflects its art director: "We were a young team, relatively inexperienced"
  5. 5
    Capcom confirms 11.7 million accounts breached of service needed to play Street Fighter and more