VisionQuest fans think Vision left out an important MCU character in episode 3: "I won't stand for this Shuri erasure"

VisionQuest fans have spotted that the synthezoid left out one major Marvel character in episode 3 of the Disney Plus show.
The following contains spoilers for VisionQuest episode 3, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
In the episode, Vision, badly wounded by Paladin, says that only two people can save him: Tony Stark or Bruce Banner. Tony, of course, is dead, and Bruce Banner was previously teaching and has since been kidnapped by Doctor Doom.
But, they're not the only super-geniuses on Earth. "I won't stand for this Shuri erasure, sir!" says one fan.
"Mind you Shuri actively figured out how to take the stone out without killing Vision and when she questioned why Bruce didn't just do that he actively said '…we didn't think of that'" points out someone else.
"Couldn't Riri also be helpful in this scenario or even Peter Parker," asks another fan. "It's crazy to even have that line knowing that they went to her for her help on his whole situation with the stone. Like how the fuck can you forget about Shuri??" says another person, while more fans have pointed out that Helen Cho could have helped.
However, not everyone agrees. "He would have to get all the way to Wakanda lol probably why he didn't mention her because that just wasn't an option," argues one fan.
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"Shuri likely could, same with Riri, but Vision only knows for a fact the people who made him could repair him," is another person's thoughts.
Fortunately, Vision is able to repair himself thanks to some help from his son Tommy and a swimming pool.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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