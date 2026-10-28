VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6 Easter eggs: All the Marvel references explained

The latest brace of VisionQuest episodes have dropped on Disney Plus, and they take us back to a controversial MCU location. Episodes 5 and 6 also see the return of the very first MCU villain, as the danger escalates for Vision's makeshift family.
If you've been following along, you'll know that VisionQuest is a show packed with fun MCU references and callbacks. If you think about it, Vision is like a living hard drive, so it makes sense that his mind space would be loaded with nods to the MCU's past. Below, you'll find all the Easter eggs we spotted in episodes 5 and 6 – let us know in the comments if you find any others!
Be warned: there are spoilers for VisionQuest episodes 5 and 6 from here on out, so make sure you've seen the latest episodes before reading on, or risk having some delightful surprises ruined. Once you're done, head over to our VisionQuest release schedule so you know when to tune in next week, and give our spoiler-free, full-season VisionQuest review a read for our verdict on the Disney Plus show.
Technical difficulties – With Ultron in control of Vision's body, error messages on the screens around Vision's mind space read "Sorry, we are experiencing technical difficulties." This echoes the "Please stand by" message that ushered in the WandaVision credits each week.
Ultron's biography – Ultron is reading his own biography at one stage, simply titled 'I, Ultron'. The cover notes it's a 'Sokovia Times bestseller' – not surprising given Sokovia must feature heavily…
Robotic beer – In the pub where Ultron secretly meets Jocasta, there are some fun nods to the nature of their quantum date, including a beer mat that reads "Robotic beer".
VisionQuest episode 6 Easter eggs
Madripoor – Vision and co. head to Madripoor in episode 6, lured there by Paladin. The fictional island nation in Southeast Asia is a hive of scum and villainy, and a haven for organized crime. Sam and Bucky last went there in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, where – notoriously – Sharon Carter is revealed to be the underworld ruler, Power Broker.
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E.D.I.T.H.'s high schooler – E.D.I.T.H. mentions she once had a boss who was in high school. This, of course, is Peter Parker, who came into possession of the E.D.I.T.H. glasses in Spider-Man: Far From Home – a posthumous gift from Tony Stark.
Weapons manufacturer – Jocasta refers to Tony Stark – the man who bought up her employer, Markridge Biotech, and put her out of the job – as a 'goddamn weapons manufacturer'. It's a timely callback to Tony's former life, as a ghost of Stark's past also pops up this week…
Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar: 18 years after his appearance in Iron Man, Ten Rings terrorist Raza Al-Wazar returns to the MCU in VisionQuest episode 6. In Iron Man, al-Wazar captures Tony Stark after being tipped off by Obadiah Stane. Almost two decades later, al-Wazar is now picking up the Client's bounty and attempting to bring in Vision.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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