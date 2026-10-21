VisionQuest episode 3 reveals Paladin has history with some major MCU characters

VisionQuest is packed with mysteries, but we've just learned more about the enigmatic bounty hunter Paladin.
In episode 3, we find out that the shadowy figure has clashed with three significant Marvel characters – though you have to do a bit of decoding to figure out exactly who the bounty hunter is talking about.
Below, we've broken down exactly who Paladin and the Handler are referencing, which, naturally, means there are spoilers ahead for VisionQuest episode 3! For more on the show, check out our spoiler-free VisionQuest review.
Paladin's history with Daredevil and more in VisionQuest
In the episode, Paladin – the fearsome bounty hunter on Vision's trail – is revealed to have tangled with some significant Marvel characters.
In a conversation with his Handler, she references the time Paladin "pulled a fistful of shrapnel from that IED out of your gut" in Brooklyn. Paladin responds: "Just a punishing disagreement with an old friend." He is, of course, referring to Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher, whose modus operandi certainly includes IEDs.
Next, the Handler asks about "the bite marks from that thing halfway between a man and a wolf," to which Paladin responds: "A perfectly reasonable fella by day." This is Jack Russell, AKA Werewolf by Night.
And finally, the Handler asks: "Remember the concussion you got from that steel fiber billy club to the noggin?" Paladin says: "If you can't take the heat, get out of Hell's Kitchen." That's in reference to Daredevil, whose regular haunt is Hell's Kitchen, New York City.
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So, it sounds like Paladin certainly has a colorful past, which has led to him clashing with some formidable Marvel foes. But, with the way Paladin has been able to shake off his injuries and is still alive to tell his tales, it looks like Vision has his work cut out for him if he wants to survive being the bounty hunter's target.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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