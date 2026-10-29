Monster Hunter Outlanders codes (October 2026) for Zenny, potions, antidotes, and more

Monster Hunter Outlanders codes will get you well prepared for the journey ahead by helping you stock up on various supplies to aid you while crafting and hunting. There's a lot to discover as you explore the island of Aesoland, as you study the Radiant species found there and protect the villagers from the monsters attacking their homes. To get you up and running, these are the current redemption codes for Monster Hunter Outlanders and how to claim them.
All Monster Hunter Outlanders codes
The following Monster Hunter Outlanders codes can be redeemed:
famitsumho2026 – 2,000 Zenny, 3 Energy Drinks, 3 Mega Potions, 3 Antidotes
mho1029 – 20,000 Zenny, 200 Rutacoins
mhogohunt – 3 Mega Potions, 3 Antidotes, 3 Energy Drinks, 2,000 Zenny, 5 Verdant Dew
There are currently a few redemption codes for Monster Hunter Outlanders available, with a decent variety of rewards up for grabs if you claim them. So far each of them has included an amount of Zenny currency, and you generally get a mixture of Mega Potions, Energy Drinks, and Antidotes to keep your inventory stocked up.
To redeem codes in Monster Hunter Outlanders you need to reach Adventure Rank 5 to unlock Events, so work your way through the initial quests until you hit the required level. Once you've done that, an icon will be available at the top of the screen to access the Event Center, so hit that and then pick the announcement option from there. Select CDKey Redemption, then enter a promo in the text box before using the Confirm button to claim your rewards via the in-game mailbox.
Expired Monster Hunter Outlanders codes
No expired codes
There are currently no expired Monster Hunter Outlanders codes, though the game has only just launched so this is to be expected. Often promos tied to release don't stick around for too long, so make sure you get to Adventure Rank 5 quickly and redeem the active codes to avoid missing out on anything.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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