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Anime Ball Duels codes (October 2026) for free spins, gems, and more

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Anime Ball Duels codes gift coins to use at the in-game gacha machines and free Wheel of Fortune spins

The Anime Ball Duels logo showing two anime balls in a box
(Image credit: King Games TD)
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Anime Ball Duels codes are a great way to boost your ball inventory, enabling you to spin the Wheel of Fortune for balls, gems, or coins. You can also get thousands more coins by redeeming these promos, which can then be spent at your favorite Gacha machine, while you'll need gems for limited time rolls.

Obtaining the best balls you can is your key to success in this Roblox strategy party game, as obtaining more powerful ones are the only way to beat the most challenging opponents. So, redeem these Anime Ball Duels codes then jump into a match with your new gear.

If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Anime Ball Duels codes

The Anime Ball Duels codes redemption box

(Image credit: King Games TD)

These are all the valid Anime Ball Duels codes right now:

  • HACKERSLOST - 7,500x Coins, 500x Gems, 25x Trait Rolls, 1,000x Candy Corn, 5x Spins
  • WEAREBACK - 15,000x Coins, 1,000x Gems, 50x Trait Rolls, 2,000x Candy Corn, 10x Spins

Since most Anime Ball Duels codes reward players with wheel spins, it's worth bearing in mind that you have to like the game and join the King Games TD community on Roblox to be able to use the wheel itself. Once you've done that though, these codes will give you plenty of chances to roll for more balls.

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How to redeem Anime Ball Duels codes

An orange arrow points to the Codes menu in Anime Ball Duels

(Image credit: King Games TD)

To redeem Anime Ball Duels codes, you just need to click on the Codes button in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Then, enter a code from above into the ENTER CODE box before clicking Redeem.

Expired Anime Ball Duels codes

  • WEWANTCANDYCORN - 1,500x Coins, 150x Gems, 5x Trait Crystals, 150x Candy Corn
  • KOKUSHIBONPCISHERE - 1,500x Coins, 150x Gems, 5x Trait Crystals, 150x Candy Corn
  • HALLOWEEN2026 - 1,500x Coins, 150x Gems, 5x Trait Crystals, 250x Candy Corn
  • BATTLEPASS - 30x Gems, 800x Battle Pass XP
  • SORRYSHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 100x Gems, 10x Trait Crystals
  • NEWSHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 150x Gems, 10x Trait Crystals
  • MASTERY - 1,500x Coins, 20x Trait Crystals
  • 1MVISITS - 10,000x Coins, 500x Gems, 30x Trait Crystals, 5x Spins
  • 67PATHS - 6,700x Coins, 500x Gems, 30x Trait Crystals
  • FINAL SHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 150x Gems, 5x Trait Crystals
  • NEWSHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 150x Gems, 10x Trait Rolls
  • SORRYSHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 100x Gems, 10x Trait Rolls
  • SHUTDOWN - 1,000x Coins, 100x Gems, 5x Trait Crystals
  • UPDATE1.5 - 2,500x Coins, 60x Gems

Lots of Anime Ball Duels codes have expired at this point, with active code sure to follow in time. These promos tend to last for varying amounts of time, with some expiring quicker than others, so its best to redeem codes as soon as you see them.

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Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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