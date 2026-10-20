Roll a Stickman codes (October 2026) for rolls, potions, and more

Roll a Stickman codes generously award players with a range of rewards, and you'll need each and every one of them to build the best stickman army possible and progress through various bases.
As you work your way through each Roll a Stickman base, you'll need increasingly powerful stickmen to take down the resident bosses, so the combination of potions, rolls, trait rerolls, and stat rerolls available from these promos will be essential. Meanwhile, you can look forward to the odd Base Key, which can be used to unlock new background stats in the Roblox simulation game, no matter who's fighting on your side.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Roll a Stickman codes
These are the Roll a Stickman codes you can redeem right now:
As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of Roll a Stickman codes available, and tons of rewards with them. You'll have to roll for a long time to get through all of the instant rolls available through redeeming these promos, and those crates will fill your stickman inventory out even further.
Roll a Stickman codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to ensure you get the spelling right, but you can always just copy and paste from above to be sure.
To redeem Roll a Stickman codes, first navigate to the menu button in the top right-hand corner of the screen before clicking on the Codes button at the bottom of the drop-down that appears. Next, enter a code from above into the box and hit Redeem.
At this point, your codes will be sent to your mailbox, so you can collect your rewards whenever you're ready. To find them, click on the envelope button at the top of the screen. You'll need to both Open your mail and Claim you rewards.
You must also join the Ultrain Studios Roblox group before you can enter any codes, and you'll need to close the game to do this.
Expired Roll a Stickman codes
There are no expired codes.
Since Roll a Stickman is still relatively new, there are currently no expired codes, so you can currently claim every reward available. I don't expect that to last forever, though, so do redeem them as soon as possible.
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After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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