Is Modern Warfare 4 going to be on Xbox Game Pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (2026) will not be on Xbox Game Pass at launch, which may came as a point of frustration to those COD fans who were hoping that the company's involvement with Microsoft would mean a day-one Game Pass availability. However, that doesn't mean that it's not coming at some point in the future, as I'll lay out the details below.
When will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 be on Xbox Game Pass?
According to an official press release from the development team, Modern Warfare 4 is not going to be available on Xbox Game Pass until "Holiday 2027," roughly one year after its initial launch and release.
Further details about exactly when in the year that will be are currently not available, but either way players can expect a long wait if they're dependant on Game Pass and don't want to purchase a copy for themselves. MW4 will still be available to buy on Xbox from its initial launch date of October 23, 2026, but not on the Game Pass subscription service.
If you want an alternative until then, there are still a multitude of Call of Duty games currently available on Xbox Game Pass to download as part of the service, going all the way back to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from 2020.
Alternatively, if you're less brand-loyal and just want to find an online military shooter to experience with friends, Battlefield 6 is also available for free on Game Pass.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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