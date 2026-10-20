Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 campaign launches to 94% positive Steam reviews, way ahead of Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 3

The campaign for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is now available for those who pre-ordered, and PC players in particular seem pretty taken by it. The single-player mode has debuted to a strong rating on Steam, indicating this particular installment could be a big one for the franchise.
Although Modern Warfare 4 isn't fully out until this coming Friday, October 23, pre-orders come with early access to the campaign. During the beta, this was relegated to a single mission, but now you can knock out the whole thing if you'd like.
You'd think this would be a questionable move by Activision and Infinity Ward, but it might just be quite shrewd. If you go on the game's page on Steam, you can see the rating is currently riding extremely high.
At time of writing, Modern Warfare 4 is sitting at Very Positive on Valve's marketplace, based on 94% of reviews. That's a strong opening for any game, and it's especially good for Call of Duty.
We don't have hard data on the first weeks of many individual entries of the long-running FPS, but this definitely outdoes the initial feedback on Black Ops 7 and Modern Warfare 3. You can see charts of their reviews going back to launch weeks, and neither were anywhere close to that amount.
Whomever came up with the bold move to simply make the campaign part of the perks for being an early adopter, they were onto something. It helps that apparently Infinity Ward's made a good one, which includes 16 missions spread across several locations around the world. Call of Duty campaigns have tended to be a little forgettable over the last ten years or so, since the multiplayer modes and Warzone took prominence.
As someone who loves a good solo FPS, it pleases me to see that Modern Warfare 4 is bucking the trend. You can pre-order now if any kind of FOMO is setting in.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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