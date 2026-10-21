Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 patch fixes progression issues and overzealous enemy AI in DMZ, as well as one mission in the campaign ahead of the game's full launch

It's not even fully out yet and we have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 patches. Of course, early access necessitates such things, especially when you're one of the biggest franchises in the industry, and on this occasion, the devs are looking at DMZ, Call of Duty's spin on an extraction shooter.
Those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare 4 have been playing the mode for a few days, and things need to be tightened up. Enemy AI is altered in a couple of cases where it's overreaching, in one instance where they could bowl players over while infilling, and in another where they can get into places they shouldn't while you're downed.
Both are quite annoying in motion, I'm sure. Some foibles around progression are ironed out as well. One problem involves players being told they earned a whopping zero experience after their first match - a slightly disappointing impression, to be sure. Now rectified, it seems.
Another issue is more specific, where only the person who actually killed a Commander gets the relevant experience for the 'King Slayer' calling card even if you're in a squad. That's just rude!
There are numerous smaller problems addressed, like visual issues and little mechanical wrinkles and such. Remember, this game isn't actually publicly out yet, so expect more of this in the coming days to make sure everyone's getting what Activision and Infinity Ward want out of the sequel.
A single campaign fix rounds out the patch notes. Progression was apparently being stifled during Counter Attack, specifically in the hotel part. All sorted now, it seems. I'm not sure I'd have noticed, to be honest, but that probably says more about me than anything else. This patch is available now, while the full game is out October 23.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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