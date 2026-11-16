20-year Call of Duty veteran with credits on every Black Ops game laid off as Xbox restructuring continues: "I am proud and privileged to have worked alongside so many talented people"

A stalwart of the Call of Duty franchise has fallen victim to layoffs at Activision. Having been at Treyarch for almost two decades, the now-former narrative dev revealed redundancies had occurred in a social media post.
On LinkedIn, where many such changes are first announced, Craig, a senior lead writer for Treyarch, thanked his colleagues for their long tenure at the studio. "After approximately 20 years at Treyarch, I was one of those affected by recent layoffs," he writes.
"I am proud and privileged to have worked alongside so many talented people - many of whom will remain friends for life - on so many amazing projects," he continues. "Thank you to all the fans for your enthusiasm, support, and kind words over the years."
20 years at one company is a strong shift, and Houston contributed to many Call of Duty releases in that time. He was a lead writer for a long period, before being promoted to senior lead in 2022.
Since it was at Treyarch, he primarily worked on the Black Ops series, shaping the campaigns of every single entry in that series thus far. He's contributed to Call of Duty more broadly, helping develop 2019's Modern Warfare and 2023's Modern Warfare 3.
Even if you're not a huge fan of Call of Duty, you've likely encountered his work if you enjoy comic book games. He was a producer of the X2: Wolverine's Revenge video game, and worked in the art department for Silver Surfer and Wolverine on the NES, and Spider-Man/X-Men: Arcade's Revenge on the SNES.
No further details of how sweeping the changes at Treyarch have been, but given the extensive nature of Xbox's restructuring, we could be hearing of quite a few more like Houston. Remember, Microsoft bought Activision-Blizzard in 2023, placing those devs on the chopping block amid the current reductions across the corporation's games division.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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