MW4 DMZ bank vault locations and how to access them

If you gain access to any of the MW4 DMZ bank vaults, you can pick up some serious cash alongside other valuable loot. Cash itself, though, is perhaps one of the most valuable resources you can exfil with thanks to DMZ's Vendor, who will sell you weapons and gear before your next mission - but they don't come cheap, making bank heists a worthwhile endeavor.
Pretty much everything you need for a bank heist can be found in or around the bank itself, but it's not entirely obvious what you need to actually do to get the vault open, so if you're looking to crank the vault door open for yourself, here's what you need to know.
MW4 DMZ bank locations
There are four bank vaults in the MW4 DMZ map: One north of Songdo Wharf, another to the south of Wolves Stadium, one inside The Grid, and another in Cheongun Village.
The three banks not located within The Grid are smaller bank branches and are much easier to loot as The Grid is an extreme-threat area. If you're heisting for the first time, I'd recommend starting with the eastern-most bank branch, to the north of Songdo Wharf.
To open DMZ bank vaults, you need three things: a car battery, a keycard, and a note showing most of the vault's unlock code. With these things in hand, follow these steps to unlock the vault:
First, find the empty power cabinet, which is located behind the desk in the Wolves Stadium branch, for example.
Place the car battery into the power box.
Head to the door locked by a card reader and use the keycard.
Use the code to unlock the vault - you'll need to brute force the fourth number by trying them all.
Of course you'll be challenged during this process as your enemies will come after you, so take them out as and when they appear, particularly if you're tackling the main bank tower in The Grid. For that one, you'll definitely need to equip the best MW4 guns you've unlocked in the extraction mode, as well as a decent armor vest and at least one medkit.
As I've mentioned above, all of the required items can be found in or around the bank itself if you're lucky. Both the keycard and the code are always located within the bank, but a car battery can only be found in gas station stores, and you're not guaranteed to find one. While there is a gas station right next to the smaller bank branch, you're stuffed if there's no battery. There are three gas stations near the eastern branch, though, so your chances of finding a battery are much higher. You can also exfil with a battery, so look for one whenever you're near a gas station, then you can take it into a new match when you're thinking of robbing a bank.
For the keycard and code, simply look around the bank. The keycard is obvious, and the code is on a piece of paper. You'll only get the first three digits for the code, so you'll have to figure out the fourth via the process of elimination, but it's always the last digit.
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If you're looking for some other high-value locations to loot, check out our guide to finding all the MW4 DMZ police stations. Or, if you're looking to use a different key, you might be looking for the DMZ Counting Room Vault instead.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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