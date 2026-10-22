How to collect a Dynamic Op Phone in MW4 DMZ

In the early phases of Modern Warfare 4 DMZ you'll be told to collect a Dynamic Op Phone as part of the Payment Due orders, as well as earning $11,500 in cash from completing Dynamic Ops. Unfortunately, MW4 isn't particularly good at explaining what that means and what a Dynamic Op Phone is, but fortunately, I've found out the answer and can explain it to you below, as well as how to make the money you need.
How to collect a Dynamic Op Phone in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ mode
To collect a Dynamic Op phone in MW4 DMZ, you need to look on the map for the green radio-shaped icons, such as the one shown above. The actual symbol on each one will vary, but all of them count.
Follow the icon to its source to find a small radio/phone, which is the Dynamic Op phone. Interacting with it will trigger a small optional side mission that varies depending on the phone you've interacted with. You might have to hunt another player, kill an NPC target, or plant explosives somewhere. Either way, there'll be an icon to lead you to where you need to be.
To make the money, simply complete the quest. The amount of money earned will vary depending on the mission itself, but this goal to make $11,500 is one that will be done over multiple excursions and extractions, building up your earnings over time. Simply be patient.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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