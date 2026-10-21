Is Call of Duty MW4 DMZ free to play?

Is DMZ free to play? The return of the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 has been drawing a lot of attention, as part of the current trend of Extraction shooter gameplay, with many looking forward to this particular return to extraction combat. Call of Duty has also previously released certain modes for free, separately from the larger games that they're released with (such as Warzone) so there was always a chance that DMZ was going to be free to download and play. But is it?
Can you play Modern Warfare 4 DMZ for free?
No, you cannot play MW4 DMZ mode for free, you have to buy the full game of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, in which the multiplayer DMZ mode is part of the larger package.
The only thing that is marginally comparable is that players can download the individual files for DMZ mode without having to download the whole of MW4, but you still do have to buy it, sorry to say.
There's also been no indication from the development team or publishers that they plan to make DMZ free to play in the future, so don't get your hopes up thinking you can just wait out the clock until it's given to you. I'm not saying it can't happen, but right now there's no evidence to suggest it will, especially with the MW4 being largely well-received by critics and audiences so far.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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