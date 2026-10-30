MW4 Season 1 release date and details

The latest Call of Duty instalment has kicked off to a good start with players enjoying the updated DMZ mode, embarking on a new campaign, and arguing over TTK and SBMM, of course. We always want more, though, so if you - like me - are counting down to the release of MW4 Season 1, here's everything you need to know.
For the first half of Season 1, there are confirmed additions for DMZ and multiplayer, including new modes and events, new multiplayer maps, and a new location to visit in DMZ. So, for more details, here's the MW4 Season 1 roadmap so far.
MW4 Season 1 release date
The MW4 Season 1 release date is Friday, November 6, 2026, at 12AM ET / 5AM GMT, which is 9PM PT on Thursday, November 5.
This will be the first time that the game's Battle Pass becomes available, and, as such, there will be plenty of new weapons, blueprints, attachments, and operator skins to unlock. Of course there will also be new maps, modes, and events added as the season progresses, too. Here's the lowdown so far.
Don't forget that this is all only half the season as we barrel towards Season 1 Reloaded, and anything here that is labelled as 'in-season' is set to arrive after the Season 1 release date but before mid-season.
Season 1 content
This is all coming to MW4 in Season 1, for players of both multiplayer and DMZ:
Across both multiplayer and DMZ, we'll see the addition of a few new weapons, APEX attachments, blueprints, operators, and more thanks to the game's first Battle Pass and this season's events, including Wager Watch. The one I'm looking forward to most is perhaps the new ZLR Talonhawk melee weapon, which appears as though it should give a bit more range than my trusty knife.
Some of these new guns may even find their way into our list of the best MW4 weapons, so keep an eye on it once the season launches.
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
New multiplayer content
Here's everything we know is coming to MW4 multiplayer in Season 1 so far:
New multiplayer maps
Backstab (new)
Canyon (new)
Shoot House (returning)
Overflow (new, in-season)
Ministry (new, in-season)
and more...
New multiplayer modes
Gauntlet 1v1
Dropzone
Grind
New static Kill Block combo
Wager Watch event
As ever, there's a lot of new content coming to multiplayer in Season 1, including some brand-new maps and a returning favorite from Modern Warfare 2 and 3: Shoot House. Perhaps the most interesting addition, though, is the Gauntlet 1v1 mode, which sees the Gauntlet 6v6 mode return from BO7, only this time in a thrilling 1v1 setup, presumably with much smaller maps.
New DMZ content
Here's what we know is coming to MW4 DMZ in Season 1 so far:
New location
X01
New boss threats
Tae-Hyun AKA 'Knuckle'
Chol-Min AKA 'The Wrench'
and more...
Deep vault
3D Printer
Vendor (Blackcell only)
It may not seem like it, but there's a lot to get to grips with here, as a bunch of new navigation comes to the DMZ Forward Operating Base in the form of a vendor for Blackcell owners; Boss Boards, for keeping an eye on new bosses and any intel on them; a 3D printer, the use for which is still redacted at this point; and other ways to sort and perfect your loadout.
There are also new bosses and the new X01 location, which is teeming with incredibly tough opponents.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.