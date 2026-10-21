How to get into the Counting Room Vault in MW4 DMZ

The Casino Counting Room Vault in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 DMZ is something that players are told about after completing the Silent Ledger story mission, which rewards them with a Counting Room Vault Key that they can use… Only it's not clear exactly where to look to find it. Fortunately I've found the Casino Counting Room, and can show you exactly where you need to look to use this key and get the rewards.
Counting Room Vault location in Modern Warfare 4 DMZ
The Counting Room Vault is found on the ground floor of the Heavenly Luck Casino, the building where the "Silent Ledger" mission takes place. It's marked on the map above, but to find it yourself, do the following:
Enter the Casino by the main doors at the front.
Take an immediate right turn into the corridor with the cages inside.
Take the door going left before you enter the main slots area to enter a computer-filled security room.
At the end of this room is the Counting Room Vault (shown below), which will require the key to open (there is no other known method at time of writing).
The inside room will be full of loot, but be careful: with this being an area tied to one of the earliest missions in the game, and a well-known vault location, you're highly likely to have other players swarming the area, either to secure the same vault, to pick off those who are going for it, or simply doing the Silent Ledger mission itself.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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