How to get Moji's House Key in Phantom Blade Zero

Collecting Moji's House Key in Phantom Blade Zero is quite easy as it's right at the end of a path, in the middle of the Mandate Encampment, making it near enough impossible to miss. The problem is the beginning of that path can be easily missed and there's also a two-phase boss fight near the end that can be quite gnarly if you're not prepared. I'll admit that the rewards in Moji's house aren't great, but you may as well break in if you've gone through all this effort to get the key. With that, here's exactly how you find Moji's House Key.
Phantom Blade Zero Moji's House Key location
Moji's House Key is found upstream just after defeating the Chief Disciple of the Seven-Stars Formation boss. Since defeating this boss is also how you get the Phantom Blade Zero Training Grounds Key, the route to Moji's House Key is exactly the same, so here's where you go:
From inside the first main Mandate camp area, go over the fence on the right using the wooden ramp.
Head towards the wooden fortified gate, then run up the short uphill path directly opposite the wooden incline. You'll get to the Dovecote Bell.
Climb to the top of the dovecote. A boss will drop in on the roof, but you must flee by swinging across to the nearby cliff using a chain.
Climb up and go along the wooden scaffolding on the cliff. It hooks left onto a lower walkway that leads to the Three Towers Bell.
Go to the end of the wooden walkway and jump into the boss fight arena.
Beat the Chief Disciple of the Seven-Stars Formation boss.
Head to the stream of water to exit the boss arena then turn right and run upstream.
At the end of the stream, you'll find Moji's House Key and a door that you can only open from one side – if you've already found Moji's house, there's a good chance you've run into this door from the other side too.
So now that you've finally got Moji's House Key, you can return to Moji's house and loot what lies within… which is unfortunately not very much. I found some Universal Solvent and all six pages of the Moji's Final Letter book, which tells you a bit about this Mandate master. You at least get Remnant Dust for each page, and the final one is a map that highlights the mountain path on the northeastern side of Lake Meigu. If you're yet to explore the lake, take this as a hint on where to go.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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