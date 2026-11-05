Nier: Automata is now a 366GB install on Steam after a small update, up from 50GB

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Square Enix still recommends 50GB to install the action RPG on Valve's store

Nier: Automata
(Image credit: Square Enix)
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Nier: Automata has received a small update on PC which adds three new language options to the storied action RPG, and somehow it has apparently increased its install size from 50GB to a staggering 366GB.

After seeing chatter online, we confirmed this ourselves. When we tried to reinstall Nier: Automata through Steam, we were told we need 366.56GB of space.

I don't know what happened – what wasn't compressed, what was duplicated, what accidentally got folded in – but Square Enix or Platinum Games have septupled Nier: Automata's hard drive demand. Users speculate that the entire game was mistakenly stapled to the DLC footprints, so duplication might be the most accurate.

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Hilariously, the patch notes for the update seemingly responsible could fit on your thumb. "The Steam patch released on November 6th, 2026 includes the following," the update reads. Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean are now supported.

Notably absent from these patch notes is anything to the tune of: Also, heads up folks, 600% more content or assets.

Outside of welcome language support, the game is unchanged according to all early analysis. In the Steam discussion for this update, other users have reported a chunky but sensible 8GB download for the patch itself. The storage recommendation on the Steam store page system requirements is also the same: "50 GB available space."

It doesn't look like a nefarious situation, so what the heck happened? What have they been feeding these androids? Were we trying to one-up Phantom Blade Zero's 300GB pre-load? Is director Yoko Taro personally behind this, or is he as confused as we are? It's got to be one of the two. That is a man with two modes: uncontainable chaos and unshakable aloofness.

I haven't seen any official accounts address this file size explosion online, and I truly cannot wait to read the explanation.

For Nier Automata, Yoko Taro just made the RPG he wanted to and "tried to stay hidden from Square Enix as much as possible"

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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