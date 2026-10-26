Phantom Blade Zero dev tells players to "reserve at least 300GB of free disk space" for PC pre-load of the 145GB monster – and as absurd as that sounds, I'm telling you it's worth it

Updated Phantom Blade Zero PC system requirements affirm a 145GB install size, which is about on par with today's storage hogs (derogatory). The truly scary part is the 300GB that developer S-Game reserves for pre-loading and installing the dang thing.
In a recent Twitter post, S-Game shared Phantom Blade Zero's final PC specs along with a few scary words of advice – update your GPU drivers, install the game on an SSD, and so on. But then the hammer falls: "The game is approximately 145 GB. Please reserve at least 300 GB of free disk space for the pre-load process."
Even accounting for compression and install hurdles, 300GB is a terrifying volume of storage for a studio to recommend. The good news is that the other system requirements are pretty tame – 16GB of RAM, an Intel i5-10600k or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, and an Nvidia 3060 or equivalent are recommended for 1440p – and Phantom Blade Zero is worth a significant portion of your drive.
Our Phantom Blade Zero review calls this kung fu epic "a GOTY contender with combat that looks as good as it feels." We're in good company: Phantom Blade Zero's Metacritic score puts it ahead of Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Koei Tecmo's Nioh 3, which are both fabulous new action games in their own right. Like many others, we reviewed the PC version of the game, so we can also confirm that it goes in the coveted 'good PC port' jar.
I was spared the review grind, so I'm only about 12 hours into Phantom Blade Zero myself, but I can already tell that it's going to rank highly on my own Game of the Year list. All of those hours were logged this weekend (on PS5, where it also runs well), and I was reluctant to put the game down come Sunday night. I was able to sample Phantom Blade Zero multiple times thanks to demo and developer interview appointments leading up to release, and I always had a good feeling about it. It's a relief that the full game is as good as I'd hoped, even if it does demand a harrowing percentage of your SSD.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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