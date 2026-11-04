Stellar Blade studio confirms previous game Nikke was hacked – launcher "script files may have been tampered with by a third party"

The studio behind Stellar Blade, Shift Up, appears to be dealing with a cyberattack. The PC version of a previous release from the outfit is currently under investigation as the company works to resolve the issue.
Today, November 4, the official account for Goddess of Victory: Nikke posted an update on what was going on. "We have identified an issue indicating that the PC launcher's script files may have been tampered with by a third party," reads the tweet.
"We are currently investigating the scope of the impact caused by this issue, and we will provide further details regarding follow-up measures in a separate notice," the team continues. An apology for any inconvenience is then provided.
It's often hard to assess the damage at a glance in these situations, but it looks like Shift Up has it under control for the time being. The studio potentially caught whatever was going wrong early enough to stop it from getting out of hand or compromising anyone's information.
Kim Hyung Tae, the founder of Shift Up, commented further. "We are currently experiencing issues related to the PC launcher," he says. "In collaboration with Level Infinite, we are dedicating all our resources to identifying a fundamental solution, and we are also preparing follow-up measures. We sincerely apologize for the concern and inconvenience this has caused you, Commanders."
Expect a little more friction in the coming days, at the very least. I wouldn't be surprised if Nikke suddenly now finds its way onto Steam, joining Stellar Blade, just to make sure this is extremely unlikely to happen again.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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