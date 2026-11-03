How to get the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane

To obtain the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane, you first need reach Pangzhen, which is the game's fourth region. That means getting this bramble-clearing Phantom Edge takes quite a long time, particularly from the Red Serpent House in the Crimson Forest, which is the earliest point in the game it needs to be used. However, it's at least not that difficult to get, and doing so is all part of the main quest anyway. But to help set your expectations, I've explained the entire process of obtaining the Flaming Mane in Phantom Blade Zero below.
Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane location
As mentioned, to even be close to getting the Flaming Mane, you first need to reach Pangzhen. Once you're there, follow the main quest until you get to the Backstreets area of town and begin the quest 'The Heart's Trail'. Here's what you need to do after that:
Follow the main quest and go to Yu'er's house, passing the Lion Dance Hall along the way. Visiting Yu'er's house also ties in with the Phantom Blade Zero Flesh Lily quest. Make sure you exhaust all of Yu'er's father's dialogue before leaving.
Leave the house and fight the small Lion Dancer Disciples. Once defeated, you'll get the Heavy Lion Hall Gate Key off them.
Go back to the Lion Dance Hall (there's a Bell right outside you can fast travel to) and use the key to get inside.
Work your way through the hall and you'll eventually ascend some steps to reach the Lion Dance Hall Depths.
Head through the gateway ahead into the arena and fight Flame, The Mask-Bound Lion Dance Grandmaster. I didn't find this boss fight too difficult – parry lots and dodge all the fire. Just be prepared for the second phase, The Lion Dance Grandmaster's Final Dance, which features a bizarre mechanic where you must hop across poles firing a small cannon at the boss.
Beat both bosses to get the dormant Flaming Mane. Now it needs some fuel.
Fast travel to Jingyang Hall in the southeastern part of Pangzhen and open the gate to the hall. Approach the hall doorway and you'll be launched into a cutscene introducing Lei Dang.
Speak to Lei Dang once the cutscene is over and choose the 'repair the Flaming Mane' option.
Lei Dang shoots the weapon with his Tiger Cannon (somehow fuelling it), granting you the true Flaming Mane! Now you can go all around Pangzhen incinerating various bramble branches that blocked old paths. Some of them block off small areas with various rewards while others lead to entirely new areas, including the slums of Pangzhen, a mission-critical path to the Mirage Estate, and a north easterly path towards the docks. I also strongly recommend backtracking to the Crimson Forest and Village of Lu and using the Flaming Mane to access the Red and Black Serpent Houses respectively.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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