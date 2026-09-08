Following Stellar Blade: Blood Rain AI controversy, Shift Up lead says they're taking concerns "seriously" but the tech still has "a lot of influence and impact on game development"

After backlash over the controversial Stellar Blade: Blood Rain AI music video, Shift Up's chief technology officer says the studio has been taking concerns "seriously," and now wants to "make a clear separation" between what it considers "experimental content" and its main "game-related content."
But honesty wasn't the concern here. People have many reasons to dislike AI, from its general laziness to the environmental concerns that persist regardless of whether someone is feeding their own work into the machine (it's a whole other issue if it's reproducing the work of others). In a new interview with The Gamer, Stellar Blade technical director and Shift Up CTO DongKi Lee has explained why the video was made in the first place and the studio's thoughts on using the technology moving forward.
"The reason we revealed that music video was to show more of the beauty of Stellar Blade: Blood Rain," the dev says. "We wanted to show the world view and the character Evie. We just wanted to show a little more of each, and we did that as part of the content.
"But then we do take seriously and importantly what the fans have been saying, and the concerns they have been expressing about the music video, and from now on we definitely want to make a clear separation between the two, like game-related content and what we would call experimental content, like what we are experimenting with," he continues.
Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung Tae previously responded to the backlash over the music video himself, although perhaps not in the way Stellar Blade fans were hoping for. At the time, he stated that "Evie, the character at the heart of this video, was created from head to toe by our talented artists and modelers through more than a year of dedicated work," and that "the AI is not creating her from scratch," but rather "rendering and presenting the character based on the data, designs, and craftsmanship our team created."
The thing is, as folks pointed out at the time, this was never really the worry. In fact, one of the main sentiments of the initial kickback from the video was the idea that using AI to regurgitate Evie's design was an insult to the studio's human artists, and that the company had the talent available to create something like this without turning to the slop machine.
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The CTO's latest comments do, at least, seem a little more open to the negative feedback, but anyone hoping for the studio to drop the technology like it's a burning turd might still be disappointed.
"AI has a lot of influence and impact on game development," he continues, adding: "But when we are using certain technologies or tools, what's important is the direction and purpose they serve. It needs to be used in a way that supports the developers' creativity, know-how, and skills.
"It should be used as a tool. That's the direction, and its purpose would be to make a great, high-quality game."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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