Stellar Blade lead believes AI is essential for South Korea to compete with studios in the US and China, with the government to provide financial backing to support the use of the tech

As discussions around AI continue to flare, the director of 2024's Stellar Blade has stated he believes it's a necessary tool to help South Korean devs compete with the likes of America and China. Speaking at a national conference, he expressed this view in terms of the simple economics of the medium.

Hyung-tae Kim, director of Stellar Blade and CEO of developer Shift Up, told the attendees of the 2026 Economic Growth Strategy summit in South Korea that AI may prove intrinsic to the country maintaining velocity alongside China and the United States. A huge portion of Shift Up's audience is overseas, where competition often comes from Chinese products, he said, per GameMeca, via Automaton.

Shift Up puts around 150 devs on each game, he explains, whereas in China the numbers are far greater, with releases involving 1,000 to 2,000 people or more. That's a stark difference, and AI can help make up the ground in terms of resources, Kim argues.