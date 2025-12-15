Stellar Blade director receives Presidential Commendation for contributions to South Korean game industry, though he thanks the action RPG's fans: "We will continue to do our utmost"

While it may have been glossed over at the 2024 The Game Awards, Stellar Blade now has a rare distinction of recognition from a political office. The game's director, Hyung-tae Kim, who also runs developer Shift Up, has received a nod from the president of South Korea for his contributions to video games.

Yes, on December 10, Hyung-tae Kim was given a Presidential Commendation for helping to enhance and grow game development in his home country. Per Daum, as translated by Automaton, the award was given out during the 2025 Korea Content Awards, an event overseen by the Korea Creative Content Agency through the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

As you can probably gather, these awards are a way of honoring people who make cultural contributions within South Korea on a national level, and Shift Up has been developing successful games on a global scale for several years now, demonstrating South Korea’s value to the industry over and over.