The next game from the creator of Yakuza features Don Lee as the main character and otherwise looks a lot like a Yakuza game

The next game from the creator of Yakuza has been revealed at The Game Awards, and to one's surprise, it looks a lot like the series he founded. It's called Gang of Dragon and appears to star Don Lee as the lead.

You can see the first full trailer for the game here:

Gang of Dragon World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Gang of Dragon is the debut title from Toshiro Nagoshi's new development team, Nagoshi Studio. The team was founded back in 2021 following Nagoshi's departure from Sega as a subsidiary under NetEase.

Gang of Dragon appears to continue in the vein of Nagoshi's storied Yakuza games. Impressive photorealistic graphics? Check. A hard-as-nails protagonist who seems capable of bowling over a million combatants in one fell swoop? Check. A tense confrontation in a bar? Check.

Despite the similarities, Gang of Dragon appears to be ever so slightly different from the Yakuza games. For one, Don Lee's character brandishes an assault rifle during one of the trailer's punchier moments. If you're at all familiar with the Yakuza games, you'll know that, while guns figure into the action, they're not a necessarily a major mechanic of the brawler series.

Another shot shows off a speeding supercar, which seems to suggest that Gang of Dragon will feature driving and a greater emphasis on vehicles, which the Yakuza series has largely avoided (you can ride segues in Infinite Wealth, though).

Otherwise, much of Gang of Dragon's action looks familiar, if a bit heftier than usual. Hey, if Don Lee were the star of my action game, I'd also make sure to get a lot of shots of his punches sending unsuspecting gangsters flying into walls.

Despite the announcement, the trailer for Gang of Dragon made no mention of any platforms. There was also no indication of a release window. I'd caution getting too excited about playing Gang of Dragon in the near future.

