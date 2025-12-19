Amid Divinity's controversy, The Last of Us co-creator doubles down that "we don't need AI" and promises to avoid it while making his newest game

News
By published

Bruce Straley says, "they're making football fields and draining water supplies to try to replicate something that a human can already do"

The Last of Us Part 1
(Image credit: Sony)

The Last of Us game director and co-creator Bruce Straley has doubled down hard on his original generative AI stance, pointing out that the tech's ethical questions extend far and wide. Needless to say, he'll be avoiding the tech for as long as he can while making his next game: the delightfully named Coven of the Chicken Foot.

While speaking about the recent drama surrounding Larian's use of AI in Divinity's early development during a chat with Kinda Funny Games, Straley evokes "that Jurassic Park thing." You know the one. As the saying goes, your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.