The Last of Us 2 multiplayer might still be possible thanks to modding efforts 2 years after Naughty Dog officially canceled its online spin-off

A modder for games like The Last of Us and God of War has been working on a potential multiplayer mod for The Last of Us Part 2, two years after Naughty Dog canceled its official The Last of Us online multiplayer spin-off game . The project was shut down four years into development, despite the team's praise. One developer called it " the highlight of my career ."

The online entry in The Last of Us series was canceled in part so that Naughty Dog could focus its efforts on its next major single-player experience, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet . After the cancellation was announced, the PC modding community began looking into the possibility of adding multiplayer into the already available The Last of Us games.