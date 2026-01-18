The Last of Us director used Ellie and Joel's bond as a reference for his new game, but the biggest inspiration was Ico, the first that made him cry

The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 game director Bruce Straley is back with a game that basically sells itself from the word go: Coven of the Chicken Foot has you play as a witchy grandma with chicken feet as she builds a bond with a hulking fantasy creature. And Straley's taking some inspiration from lots of places, from his own post-apocalyptic work and a Studio Ghibli classic to Fumito Ueda.

