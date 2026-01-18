The Last of Us director used Ellie and Joel's bond as a reference for his new game, but the biggest inspiration was Ico, the first that made him cry
News
By Kaan Serin published
Bruce Straley says "before that, games were just games to me"
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
The Last of Us and Uncharted 4 game director Bruce Straley is back with a game that basically sells itself from the word go: Coven of the Chicken Foot has you play as a witchy grandma with chicken feet as she builds a bond with a hulking fantasy creature. And Straley's taking some inspiration from lots of places, from his own post-apocalyptic work and a Studio Ghibli classic to Fumito Ueda.
Coven of the Chicken Foot - Announcement Trailer - YouTube