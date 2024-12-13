Ico and Shadow of the Colossus director Fumito Ueda's next game is about a boy and a mech, and it's predictably gorgeous

During The Game Awards 2024, we got a very brief first look at the next game from Ico and Shadow of the Colossus director Fumito Ueda.

The trailer is brief and mysterious, but it certainly fits with Ueda's propensity for making games about a boy who can climb on things. This time, the kid is climbing on a big ol' mech, whose head we see lifting into the air and flying off toward some mysterious threat.

Announcement Trailer For a New Upcoming Game From genDESIGN - YouTube Watch On

The new game does not yet have a title, but it's in development at genDesign and will be published by Epic Games Publishing.

This story is developing.