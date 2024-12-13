Ico and Shadow of the Colossus director Fumito Ueda's next game is about a boy and a mech, and it's predictably gorgeous
The last mech, is it?
During The Game Awards 2024, we got a very brief first look at the next game from Ico and Shadow of the Colossus director Fumito Ueda.
The trailer is brief and mysterious, but it certainly fits with Ueda's propensity for making games about a boy who can climb on things. This time, the kid is climbing on a big ol' mech, whose head we see lifting into the air and flying off toward some mysterious threat.
The new game does not yet have a title, but it's in development at genDesign and will be published by Epic Games Publishing.
This story is developing.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.