Uncharted and Last of Us director says Zelda: Wind Waker was the main inspiration for his new game's art style, because the devs wanted the graphics to "last the test of time"

There's a certain timelessness to The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker that can at least partly be attributed to its beautiful cel-shaded art style, and that's exactly what former Naughty Dog director Bruce Straley aims to replicate in his upcoming indie adventure, Coven of the Chicken Foot.

It's somewhat ironic that Straley had such an influential hand in developing some of the games that really pushed the boundaries toward photorealism in previous console generations, having served as co-art director on the original 2007 Uncharted, and then having directed Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, and Uncharted 4. All of those games were utterly dazzling at the time of release, but due to the rapid advancement of game development technology, they also began looking dated within a couple of years, with the exception, I would argue, of Uncharted 4, although even that got a remaster a few years back.

Anyway, Straley hopes Coven of the Chicken Foot just looks so damn good at launch that it'll never need a remaster. You know, like Wind Waker.