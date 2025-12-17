The Last of Us director won't use Gen AI even if it produces something "compelling" as "I don’t think prompting is art"

The Last of Us' co-director, Bruce Straley, has discussed his views on generative AI, saying that even if it could produce something that was "compelling", he would still be uninterested in the technology. He discusses the current wave in popularity for computer automation in regards to the first trailer for his independent studio's game, Coven of the Chicken Foot.

Revealed during The Game Awards 2025 , Coven of the Chicken Foot sees you control an elderly witch who has a toad chicken guy companion. However, much like our adorable friend Trico from The Last Guardian, toad chicken guy doesn't always do what you expect them to. Instead, they react to your actions. You feed them rotten food, and they'll poop.

Unlike with Gen AI, toad chicken guy's responses have been scripted and programmed by humans. While games like Where Winds Meet are using generative AI to give NPCs personality, Wildflower Interactive has planned out every part of their characters behavior. "This is hard work, and a lot of problem solving, and a lot of creative thinking," Straley explains.

Further in his interview with Polygon , Straley breaks down his opinions on generative AI and its use in video games and other media. "It’s a snake eating its own tail,” Straley says. “It can’t grow and think for itself, it just consumes, and it tries to mimic what it’s consumed. That’s the best it can do right now."

There are certainly significant problems with current generative AI models. If we take the example of Where Winds Meet, players very quickly found ways to circumvent the AI's requests . However, even if the technology improves, Straley is uninterested in it.

"You might create something compelling," Straley says on the possible future of AI. "I’m not interested in the slightest bit in that world… I have zero interest in looking at art that is generated by a computer. I don’t think prompting is art." Further, he doesn't understand why it's so popular. "I don’t know who wants it," Straley says. "I don’t know who’s asking for it, I don’t know who’s pushing for it, but I don’t think it’s the way as a human species we need to be evolving."

Personally, Coven of the Chicken Foot is by far my most anticipated game from The Game Awards 2025, and I'm excited to play with the toad chicken guy the team has handcrafted.