"If we're publishing the game, 'no f***ing AI assets'": CEO of Manor Lords publisher Hooded Horse bans gen AI art and calls it "cancerous"

Firmly countering the full-throated endorsements of generative AI made by large companies like EA and Ubisoft, the CEO of markedly smaller publisher Hooded Horse, a strategy and simulation specialist known by many for city builder hit Manor Lords, says it's begun explicitly banning gen AI art in contracts.

Where many gaming executives are eager to preach the immense potential of AI tools and output, CEO Tim Bender, speaking with Kotaku, laments that, "honestly, all this thing has done is made our lives more difficult."

"I fucking hate gen AI art and it has made my life more difficult in many ways…suddenly it infests shit in a way it shouldn't," Bender says. "It is now written into our contracts if we're publishing the game, 'no fucking AI assets.'"