Ace Combat 8 won't support virtual reality because developer Project Aces "realized that a great flat-monitor screen game and a great VR game are separate entities"

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve has set its sights on presenting an unfathomably wide horizon. 10,000 square kilometers of open skies, a landscape populated by dense layers of photorealistic clouds and trailing exhaust plumes from larger fighter squadrons than the series has ever dared to attempt. Developer Project Aces has big ambitions, and achieving them has a price.

"We did consider a VR mode for Ace Combat 8, but after much consideration we decided not to pursue it," says Kazutoki Kono, Ace Combat's brand director. "The VR mode in Ace Combat 7 is something we are greatly proud of, but after completing that process we realized that a great flat-monitor screen game and a great VR game are separate entities. We would have needed to develop two different games for Ace Combat 8 in order for us to provide a successful VR mode."

Reaching New Heights

Virtual reality is the first confirmed kill for Project Aces as it prepares Wings of Theve to take flight in 2026. The focus is on blistering aerial action at nothing less than 60fps; built to a grandeur scale, and embracing bolder speeds, than anything attempted in Ace Combat's 30 years of flight time. This team wouldn't deliver anything less, mind – 2019's Ace Combat 7 registering a franchise-record of seven million sales.