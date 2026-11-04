How to get the Phantom Blade Zero Village of Lu Cellar Key

The Phantom Blade Zero Village of Lu Cellar Key isn’t anywhere near the cellar itself, and can be quite easily missed if you don't explore the smuggler's tunnel thoroughly enough. That's because getting this cellar key relies on you finding and using a different key in the tunnel first. So, to help you find the Village of Lu Cellar Key without issue, I've explained everything you need to know below.
Phantom Blade Zero Village of Lu Cellar Key location
The Village of Lu Cellar Key is found in the smuggler's tunnel that leads out of the village and into Pangzhen – unlike the Phantom Blade Zero Mandate Encampment Key, this key is at least found in the same region as the door it unlocks. You'll enter this tunnel towards the end of the Village of Lu's main quest, but there's a lot to do before you get the key itself.
Here's how you get the Village of Lu Cellar Key specifically after you have beaten Mu Xiaokui, the Iron Fiend, and the Jade Dancer, and have used the puppet eye to open the door ahead of the Puppet Testing Ground Bell:
Go down the newly revealed route and, when you get to the fork in the path, go straight ahead into the large room with lots of red candles and red ropes suspending puppet parts.
Kill the shield-bearing puppet in this room to remove the thread barrier that blocks the other path you'll be using later.
Look at the nook to the left of where you entered this room from and grab the Tunnel Cage Key off the table.
Go back the way you came to the fork in the path and go right, then keep going until you find the Trapped Thief in a prison cell.
Interact with the cell door to open it with the Tunnel Cage Key. You'll automatically start talking to the Trapped Thief who will then give you the Village of Lu Cellar Key.
Now that you've got the cellar key, you can fast travel to the Smuggler's Treasure Cellar Bell and open the cellar. Inside you'll find the Remnant Spark Cage Accessory, lots of Solvent, and two chests offering Remnant Dust, upgrade materials, and talismans. It's not the greatest hoard, but it's better than nothing – just watch out for the puppet warrior inside.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.