Phantom Blade Zero isn't just a hit in China, analyst says – positive reviews more than doubled US revenue, making it "one of this year's highest-grossing premium games"

Despite massive pre-release sales in China, Phantom Blade Zero's success is proving to be worldwide following positive reviews.
When a major new AAA release comes out of China, gamers in the region have been massive supporters. We saw this with Black Myth: Wukong, which did incredibly well in its home country, and ahead of launch it was pretty much a given that Phantom Blade Zero would be the same. Anilea Analytics head of market analysis estimated that, ahead of launch, the game had already sold "well past" 1 million copies, with 62.5% of those sold at that point coming from China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.
However, following the game's release, Elliott has taken to Twitter to shut down the idea that it has only become a hit because of its home country. He notes, "Markets outside of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan account for 55% ($123M) of Phantom Blade Zero revenues across Steam and PlayStation."
Elliott notes that in August, when the pre-orders went live on Steam, China accounted for nearly 70% of the revenue, but as the game got closer to launch, the gap closed.
Elliott notes that the tipping point came when Phantom Blade Zero reviews arrived with its positive reception, landing it as one of the best Metacritic scores of the year. Elliott notes that "US daily revenue went from $106K on October 25 to $230K when the embargo lifted," with the game amassing "nearly 8.5x more revenue in four days, boosted by the positive reviews and subsequent word of mouth."
"On launch day, the US and the rest of the world combined out-earned China for the first time in Phantom Blade Zero’s whole pre-order history" Elliott notes, citing that while the Chinese sales were still great, everywhere else just showed up a bit later, with a lack of what he calls the "hometown-hero effect" in play.
Granted, I don't really see why it would be a big deal if the game only did well because of Chinese players; sales in one region are still sales at the end of the day. As Elliott puts it: "However you look at it, Phantom Blade Zero has quickly become one of this year’s highest-grossing premium games."
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Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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