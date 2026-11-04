How to get more MW4 2XP tokens and other ways to level up fast

November 3, 2026: You can currently earn Double XP Tokens by participating in the MW4 Boot Camp event, which runs until Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10AM PT, 1PM ET, 6PM GMT, so you'd better lace up your boots and get to work.
If you're after more 2XP Tokens in MW4, there are a few ways to collect them quickly. Whether you're trying to level up your current weapon fast, prestige your character, or unlock your favorite gear, MW4 Double XP Tokens get you there faster, and now active XP tokens finally pause outside of matches, there even more reason to use them up - especially those you've stashed away from previous games.
How to get MW4 Double XP Tokens
There are a few reliable ways to obtain 2XP Tokens in MW4:
Commercial promotions (e.g. Monster Energy)
Complete campaign missions
Level up your Battle Pass (after Season 1 release date)
Participate in events
Black Ops 7 and Warzone carry forward scheme
As always, there's an ongoing partnership between Call of Duty and Monster Energy, and until Wednesday, March 31, 2027, you can upload tab codes from participating Monster Energy products to unlock 2XP Tokens and other in-game rewards.
Naturally, there will also be plenty of 2XP tokens on offer once the Battle Pass opens up on the MW4 Season 1 release date, whether you follow the free pass or unlock all rewards. This is one of the best ways to consistently earn more MW4 Double XP Tokens as the Battle Pass refreshes each season, but participating in events, like the Boot Camp limited-time event, also brings in plenty of fresh tokens.
For something more finite, be sure to complete the following Modern Warfare 4 campaign missions, as they also reward players with 2XP Tokens:
Mission 3: Following Orders
Double XP Token
Mission 9: Survivors
Double XP Token
Mission 11: Defection
Double Weapon XP Token
Mission 13: Escape
Double Weapon XP Token
Mission 15: Decapitation
Double XP Token
Finally, you'll also carry forward all unused tokens from BO7 and Warzone, including Battle Pass tokens once Season 1 begins.
So there are plenty of ways to earn Double XP Tokens and, with MW4 Double XP weekends taking place regularly, you'll be able to level up your weapons and Battle Pass, and prestige your profile, in no time.
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While you're levelling up your best MW4 weapons, you'll also be on your way to collecting some of the MW4 mastery camos, too, so keep an eye on what's required and your current progress.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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