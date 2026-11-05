Cloverlines codes (November 2026) for free Crystal Mana, boosts, and more

Cloverlines codes can help you get off to a strong start in this action RPG adventure, as you search for rare Grimoires and discover powerful spells to master while travelling across mysterious lands on your flying broom. You'll need to develop your magic abilities and increase your power if you want to defeat the tough bosses that stand in your way.
The promos listed here will grant you plenty of Crystal Mana to use, along with handy buffs such as EXP boosts to level up faster in this magical Roblox experience. If you're ready to start building your legend, then here are the codes for Cloverlines and how to redeem them.
If you're searching for general promos that unlock avatar rewards for all of your experiences, then we have the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Cloverlines codes
The following Cloverlines codes are currently active:
RESETSTATS – 3x Reset Stats (expires November 6, 2026)
NANIMOSUPREME – +30% EXP for 1 Hour
CREATORLIKE – 15x Crystal Mana
DEMONCONTRACT – 10x Crystal Mana
SORRYFORDELAY – 10x Crystal Mana
There are a reasonable number of Cloverlines codes available at the moment, and they mainly provide Crystal Mana to increase your balance, while others can give you a temporary boost or let you reset your stats. Pay attention to any promos with expiry dates, as they often stop working after a short amount of time.
To redeem Cloverlines codes, you just need to tap the MENU button to the left-hand side of the screen, then choose the Settings icon from the Menu Selection bar that pops up. You'll see a Codes section in the top-left corner here, so use the Input your code here text box to enter a promo and then hit Enter to receive your rewards. Codes for Cloverlines aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to ensure you use the correct spelling.
Expired Cloverlines codes
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – 3x Special Spins
We are already starting to get expired Cloverlines codes, as some of the initial promos have short deadlines attached to them. As always, you should make it a priority to grab any active codes listed to collect all available rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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