Clover Time codes (October 2026) for free Spins, Chests, and more

Clover Time codes will provide you with a significant boost in this Black Clover-inspired RPG adventure, as you explore the world while flying on your magic broom. You can form squads to team up and take on boss fights together, and roll new Grimoires to increase your magical powers.
The promos you can claim here will unlock a significant number of spins, giving you more RNG chances to land a legendary Grimoire, while also loading you up with chests to open for a selection of rewards in this action-packed Roblox experience. If your magic powers are prepped, then these are the codes for Clover Time and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for some general promos that give universal rewards to use in all experiences, check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Clover Time codes
The following Clover Time codes are available to be claimed:
15KLIKES – 25x Spins, 1x Special Spin
600KVISITS – 1x Special Spin, 10x Reset Stats, 1x Big Chest
25KFAVSTY – 1x Special Spin, 15x Spins, 5x Legendary Bait
10KLIKES – 25x Spins, 1x Medium Chest
ANIMERETURNINGSEASON – 25x Spins
TYFOR3KPLAYERS – 25x Spins, 1x Big Chest
20KFAVS – 20x Spins
10KFAVS – 25x Spins, 5x Medium Chests
5KLIKES – 15x Spins, 3x Medium Chests, 1x Big Chest
FIRSTSHUTDOWN – 25x Spins, 5x Crystal Mana
5KFAVS – 10x Normal Chests, 5x Medium Chests, 1x Big Chest
1KLIKES – 1x Crystal Mana, 25x Spins, 10x Normal Chests
BETARELEASE – 1x Big Chest, 50x Spins, 5x Crystal Mana
There are currently a lot of active Clover Time codes, and if you claim them all then you'll be well stocked up with resources, spins, and more to help you on your way. Any chests you receive will be delivered to your inventory, where you can then access them to open and receive you randomized rewards.
Before you can redeem Clover Time codes, you must join the AnimeCore Studio Community from main Roblox menu. With that done, you can hit the in-game Menu button on the left and then select Settings from the icons that appear, where you'll find the Codes text box in the corner to type in your promos. Codes for Clover Time are not case-sensitive, so you don't have to use all caps as long as the spelling is correct.
Expired Clover Time codes
CLOVERTIMEONTOP – 5x Big Chests, 45x Spins
NEWCODE – 50x Spins
There are currently a few expired Clover Time codes thanks to some early promos running out, but this is bound to expand in time as more are taken out of circulation. You should therefore make sure you've claimed all of the active promos, so you don't miss out on the rewards available.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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