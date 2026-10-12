Huss Valley codes (October 2026) for free Gems, Boosts, and more

Huss Valley codes can be used to give yourself a considerable boost in this game based on tag, where you need to either evade your opponents as the Hero or stop them in their tracks as a Chaser. In either role you'll need to keep running, while using your unlocked special skills to stay one step ahead of the others.
There are a couple of early promos available, giving periods of boost to increase your Gem and Coin balances, as well as cosmetics such as a random Emote and an exclusive Title for initial players of this fast-paced Roblox experience. If you're ready to run, then here are the codes for Huss Valley and how to redeem them.
If you're looking for some more general promos with rewards that apply to all experiences, then check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Huss Valley codes
The following Huss Valley codes are available to be claimed:
FIRSTCODEEVER – A random Emote, 2x 15m Gem Boost, 100x Gems
While there are only a couple of initial codes for Huss Valley, the provide a decent selection of rewards, including various boosts to help you stock up on Gems and Coins. There's also the cosmetic 'First' Title to claim, which will no doubt become sought after as this experience continues to gain in popularity, so make sure other players know you were here from the start.
To redeem Huss Valley codes, all you have to do is hit the MENU button on the left side of the screen, then from the options that appear select the CODES button. This will take you to the CODES screen, where you can use the ENTER CODE text box to type in a promo before pressing the REDEEM button to collect your rewards. Codes for Huss Valley are not case-sensitive, so you don't have to use all-caps as long as your spelling is correct.
Expired Huss Valley codes
No expired codes
There are currently no expired Huss Valley codes, as they have only recently been added to the experience. However, we all know that this situation can change rapidly once a game increases in popularity, so make sure you've claimed the rewards from the current codes while you still can.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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