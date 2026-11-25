I felt like I had stumbled upon a real-life cryptid when I found Bigfoot hanging around in GTA 6, but it turns out that's actually one of the more easily findable Easter eggs of probably hundreds that won't be discovered for months if not years. There's a viral video going around showcasing an incredibly elaborate Easter egg that I'm convinced would've remained a secret for a long, long while if it weren't for someone with an encyclopedic knowledge of GTA: Vice City and its many cheat codes.
That person is a content creator who goes by Memeio, who says they are "the first person to ever crack this code in the world," and I believe them. But before we get into it, here's your spoiler warning in case you want to try finding this one on your own at some point, although that seems unlikely.
The easter egg results in your proud ownership of Tommy Vercetti's iconic Hawaiian button-up from GTA: Vice City, but much, much more importantly, it opens up a literal portal to the '1980s setting and 2002 graphics of GTA: Vice City, but instead of Tommy, you're still inhabiting the very confused body of Jason from GTA 6. It's a hell of a mind trip to see, and I can only imagine it would be even more surreal to experience in the game.
As Memeio explains in the below video, the actual process of unlocking this Easter egg involves pressing various buttons and pulling various levers in a precise order at different substations across the map, but finding out the right order of everything took "literally 3 days of rotting and searching for power stations."
Memeio was first clued in by an extremely subtle auditory cue that Memeio says is "a sound effect from Vice City," which apparently plays when you power up the radio tower in Key Lento. From there, individual letters appearing on the exteriors of substations spelled out a phrase from GTA: Vice City that correlates with a cheat code, which Memeio translated to an order by which to press the levers at all 12 substations. How they came up with this, no one knows, but it is really frikkin' cool.
Seeing stuff like this makes me wonder what bigger, even more complicated easter eggs might be hiding in GTA, and then I get kind of sad because I know I'll never have the patience to find them on my own. Cheers to people like Memeio.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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