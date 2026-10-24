Peak devs explain why the viral co-op game's size tripled with new console ports: "Instead of the same 30 daily maps rotating forever, you get 208 maps"

The developers behind Peak have finally launched their viral co-op climbing game on consoles, but the long-awaited port also had the side effect of tripling the game's file size on Steam. Why? Well, Team Peak explains that it's because there's now 208 maps in rotation, rather than the usual 30.
More than a year after the game's swift ascent on PC, Peak has now - ahem - peaked on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox PC. The new ports also introduced cross-play across all platforms, as well as a new 10GB update that brought the game's total size to about 15GB.
"Why is it so big? So, the way daily map rotations work is we upload about 30-ish new maps in a Steam patch, which means every few weeks we've had to keep patching just to swap out the game with new maps that we have to manually generate on our side every god damn time," Team Peak explains in a recent video.
"So, since we're wrapping up development on Peak, we wanted to make sure there was still re-playability for players. Instead of the same 30 daily maps rotating forever, you get 208 maps rotating forever. That's why the update was so big," the dev added.
As huge new updates begin to slowly wind down, it's understandable that joint developers Aggro Crab (Another's Crab's Treasure) and Landfall (TABS, Haste) wanted to somewhat future proof their 'friendslop' mainstay. Still, the devs are hard at work to clean up any remaining bugs.
"Steam specific users might also encounter a bug with joining lobbies where the lobby created is in a different region to you… We actually fixed this bug, so it's actually live right now… You don't even have to worry about it," the video continued. A Switch 2 bug that causes layers to clip through the floor when jumping too high is also being fixed, as are some reported framerate drops on Xbox.
Team Peak also warned that PlayStation players in different regions, such as Brazil, might be affected by unusually high regional pricing: "We're fixing that, so feel free to wait a few days before purchasing."
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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