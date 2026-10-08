Arc Raiders hasn't had player counts like this in months: Steam flies past 125,000 amid Frozen Trail, 50% discount, and free trial

Arc Raiders' Frozen Trail update wasn't exactly a make-or-break moment for a game that's already a massive commercial success, but it was a big bet by developer Embark Studios, which committed to releasing larger updates after long periods of relative inactivity. Based on early numbers following Frozen Trail's launch, that gamble is paying off.
As we so often have to, we're working off of Steam numbers for a multiplatform game, so we can only approximate trends here. But SteamDB shows a pretty clear spike for Arc Raiders.
As of October 8, the game has seen a 24-hour Steam peak of 131,388 concurrent players, which is the type of excitement Arc Raiders hasn't seen since April. It hasn't been above 100,000 CCU since May, even, and it has spent several months in the 30,000 to 50,000 range as Embark focused on cutting through the noise with one big knife rather than the dozen small razors it rolled out post-launch.
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Obviously, Frozen Trail isn't the only driving factor here. I spoke to executive producer Aleksander Grøndal about the concerted push around this launch, and he said the studio does see it almost as a relaunch in some ways. Nominally, it's a 2.0 moment for the game. To roll out the red carpet, Embark has also given players until October 12 to play the game for free, and it's currently on sale for 50% off to boot.
Sales and giveaways consistently push a lot of players toward games, so Frozen Trail has definitely had some help rocketing Arc Raiders up the Steam charts. This turnout doesn't even touch Arc Raiders' surprisingly explosive launch – nor did anyone really expect it to match those absurd numbers – but it's a pretty strong response, especially since this was a Thursday update. Come Friday night and into the weekend, we may see that 24-hour peak climb higher.
In our chat, Grøndal also examined the discourse around Arc Raiders' player count, which has become a mainstay of many discussions for live service games. "Of course, it's not something that you look at and go, 'Oh, that feels great,'" he says. "That's not what I'm saying. But at the same time, you have to stick to your guns a bit when you make a decision. This is what we're going to do, and you have to believe that's the right approach. And, of course, we hope that works out."
I'd also point you to our discussion with Palworld liaison and Pocketpair comms lead John Buckley, who (fairly) argued that many players misinterpret Steam player numbers. These figures can be useful and interesting as an expression of player appetite, but it can also be easy to overrate them.
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Arc Raiders Frozen Trail patch notes are full of sentences that players have dreamed of for a year: "You can now open the map while downed."