As Arc Raiders sees Steam player count surge to 185,000 for the first time in 7 months, Embark dev knows it "won't last forever"

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"It's great seeing so many people back," though

Arc Raiders player in helmet with gas mask
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

After months of decline, Arc Raiders has seen an enormous resurgence in players thanks to its new Frozen Trail update and recent free trial, but while things are suddenly looking a lot healthier for Embark's shooter, one dev knows it "won't last."

Although Arc Raiders was undoubtedly a massive hit when it launched last year and maintained an extremely strong player count on Steam for months, as with any live service game, things eventually began to dwindle. Until recently, the game hadn't seen a concurrent player count on PC above 100,000 since May, with numbers dropping as low as the low 30,000s in September.

Things changed since October 8 and the release of the big Frozen Trail update, though. That Steam concurrent number flew past 125,000 on the first day of the patch, and this past weekend, went even higher, reaching 185,443 yesterday according to SteamDB. That's still a ways off its all-time record of 481,966, but an enormous improvement on what we've been used to seeing these days. In fact, it's not seen numbers that high since March. But despite it all, even one dev knows this is fleeting, too.

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Sharing a screenshot of Arc Raiders' concurrent player count on Steam when it hit 150,000 again, Embark full-stack engineer Leon San José Larsson writes on Twitter: "It won't last forever, of course, but it's great seeing so many people back again after almost a year." As one player suggests that perhaps the number could go higher when Embark implements PvE – it's testing a matchmaking toggle for this for a week starting tomorrow – the dev says: "One can always hope."

It might sound a bit pessimistic, but truthfully, he's not wrong. It's only natural for the player count in live-service games to decline over time as people decide they've had their fill and move on to new things. Big updates like Frozen Trail, as well as things like free weekends, will cause a surge in interest but ultimately just restart the cycle; that doesn't mean a game is dead, either, however.

Palworld dev and Pocketpair Publishing boss John "Bucky" Buckley has been shrugging off the "dead game" comments aimed at the hit survival game for years, but as it continues to hold steady interest, it's clear he has a point.

Will PvE mode split Arc Raiders in two? "It's very possible," says executive producer.

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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