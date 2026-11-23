I have been inundated with GTA 6-related advertising over the last few weeks. Every company on the planet has been in my inbox with some kind of press release tying their product to this massive new release - just this morning I was emailed by a bedding company about all the hours of sleep people must have missed out on in order to pull all-nighters in Leonida. But perhaps the most interesting tie-in comes from Pavel Durov, founder and CEO of messaging service Telegram.
Telegram, if you're not aware, is a messaging platform that is best known for its security, driven by end-to-end encryption and self-destructing messages that make it pretty good for keeping information secret. This makes it pretty popular with, say, investigative journalists, but has also given Telegram a bit of a reputation as something that's also a bit handy if you're a career criminal looking to keep people off your trail. Of course, that particular reputation is not something the company's founder and CEO would be keen to lean into. Or so you might think...
Late last night, Durov tweeted that "the least realistic thing about GTA 6 is that Jason and Lucia run a whole criminal operation without a single Telegram group." Now, I get it. I get the desire to seem like you're part of the zeitgeist, like you're linked to this major new cultural touchstone, and to organically tie your product into that conversation. What I don't entirely get is the impulse to say the quiet part out loud.
If I know that Telegram is probably pretty useful if you want to keep your illicit dealings secret, Durov must definitely know that. However, Durov also has a product to sell and (presumably) a reputation to uphold as a fine, upstanding citizen who definitely isn't making criminals' lives easier. Put aside for now the fact that GTA 6 has a dedicated 'steal this car' app, and I might avoid making the link between the game and my app so explicitly about crime. Especially given that GTA makes up its own parody software companies to ape those in the real world, and you'd think Durov might have decided to sit this one out.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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