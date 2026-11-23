GTA 6 is finally here a good 13 years after Grand Theft Auto 5, bringing a unique male and female duo of protagonists for players to choose from with it: Lucia and Jason.
The couple certainly stands out when put beside past games' own leads, especially seeing as it shines the spotlight on a woman (yes, very old entries like the original Grand Theft Auto let you choose between female characters, too, but newer games like Rockstar's fifth have not) – and former developers like Brian Baglow, who worked on the OG GTA, think it's a breath of fresh air compared to the usual male formula.
Regarding the franchise's portrayal of women, Baglow tells CBC that the representation "has not been good, to put it mildly." That checks out, considering all the backlash entries as recent as GTA 5 spurred by instances of sexism and questionable themes.
"I'm delighted that we now have not only a female protagonist, but a Hispanic female protagonist," he adds. "I think it's been long, long overdue."
The ex-Rockstar dev says it's a sign of improvement on the studio's part: "I think it's showing a level of maturation because from the very earliest days it was a very young group of almost entirely male developers in Scotland."
And, back to the controversy past entries sparked for their representation of women (or lack thereof), like GTA 5 – Baglow describes how it's not likely the company didn't take any note of that.
"I don't think that could have passed Rockstar by, so I'm relatively sure Lucia would have been part of their plans from quite early on," he concludes.
I suppose that makes sense. After all, it's been well over a decade now since Grand Theft Auto 5, giving the team plenty of time to address any long-standing feedback from fans and critics alike. The topic of women in the franchise would offer no exception there.
Browse through our GTA 6 review to see how we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or check out our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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