Best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories to use

The best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories are usually the ones that grant you a noticeable damage reduction effect. From my time playing, and talking to other GamesRadar+ writers, we agree that some of these Defensive Accessories are the most useful, generally making combat feel a lot easier – mostly because it makes Soul about as spongey as some of the foes he faces. But there are also Offensive and Support Accessories to consider and a lot of them at that, so here are the Phantom Blade Zero Accessories I recommend equipping.
Best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories
While you can wear up to six Accessories in Phantom Blade Zero once you have all the Boundless Capacity abilities, you're still capped at wearing up to three of the same type, so use the list below to help you put together a varied selection:
Gives you a chance to regenerate a Remnant Spark upon triggering a Phantom Edge follow-up attack (this is from the Flowing Chi Ability). Fully upgrade this to +2 to turn the chance into a guarantee.
I've also got some honorable mentions for Accessories that are worth bearing in mind for specific scenarios, especially boss fights. The Cavalrybane is well worth using against any mounted bosses, and the Shieldbreaker Talisman is pretty much essential against any bosses that have a pale-blue shield health bar.
You might also want to consider one of the damage reduction accessories for a specific damage type if it's a damage type a particular boss uses a lot. For example, the Lion Dance Grandmaster that you fight for the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane weapon uses a lot of fire damage, so the Flameward can come in handy.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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