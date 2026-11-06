Best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories to use

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Here are the best Accessories in Phantom Blade Zero

Phantom Blade Zero collecting Ancient Armor Fragment accessory outside the Crimson Manor
(Image credit: S-Game)
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The best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories are usually the ones that grant you a noticeable damage reduction effect. From my time playing, and talking to other GamesRadar+ writers, we agree that some of these Defensive Accessories are the most useful, generally making combat feel a lot easier – mostly because it makes Soul about as spongey as some of the foes he faces. But there are also Offensive and Support Accessories to consider and a lot of them at that, so here are the Phantom Blade Zero Accessories I recommend equipping.

Best Phantom Blade Zero Accessories

Phantom Blade Zero Remnant Spark Cage accessory in accessories menu

(Image credit: S-Game)

While you can wear up to six Accessories in Phantom Blade Zero once you have all the Boundless Capacity abilities, you're still capped at wearing up to three of the same type, so use the list below to help you put together a varied selection:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Accessory and type

Location

Effect

Guardian Idol - Offensive

Collect all four Guardian Idol Fragments around the Mandate Encampment, which can only be reached if you have the Phantom Blade Zero Mandate Encampment Key.

Destruction-type Phantom Edges use 1 additional Remnant Spark to deal substantially more damage. Fully upgrade this to +2 to massively increase the damage buff.

Ancient Armor Fragment - Defensive

Found just outside the Crimson Manor front door in Weeping Creek Valley.

Grants damage resistance based on your HP where more HP equals more damage resistance. Arguably the best Accessory in the game.

Medicine Case - Defensive

Reward for completing the 'Apprentice Healer' quest for Yu'er in Weeping Creek Valley.

Enhances healing effects from Medicine.

Jewel's Knot - Defensive

Found in a gold chest next to Jewel, who you meet at the start of the Village of Lu.

Increases maximum health.

Miraculous Scabbard - Defensive

Reward for beating the Phantom Blade Zero Gold-Masked One at the Crimson Forest Long Pillar.

Gain damage resistance for three seconds after switching weapons.

Resonance Talisman - Support

Reward for beating the Phantom Blade Zero Bai Chilian boss.

Increases your maximum Sha-Chi.

Remnant Spark Cage - Support

Found in the Village of Lu cellar which requires the Phantom Blade Zero Village of Lu Cellar Key.

Gives you a chance to regenerate a Remnant Spark upon triggering a Phantom Edge follow-up attack (this is from the Flowing Chi Ability). Fully upgrade this to +2 to turn the chance into a guarantee.

I've also got some honorable mentions for Accessories that are worth bearing in mind for specific scenarios, especially boss fights. The Cavalrybane is well worth using against any mounted bosses, and the Shieldbreaker Talisman is pretty much essential against any bosses that have a pale-blue shield health bar.

You might also want to consider one of the damage reduction accessories for a specific damage type if it's a damage type a particular boss uses a lot. For example, the Lion Dance Grandmaster that you fight for the Phantom Blade Zero Flaming Mane weapon uses a lot of fire damage, so the Flameward can come in handy.

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Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Editor, GamesRadar+

Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.

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