Sony boss says Spider-Man: Brand New Day should be nominated for Best Picture because there weren't 10 films better in 2026

"The Academy is meant to recognize greatness. But also to receive wisdom about what greatness is," said the chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures in an interview with Deadline. "We’re gonna do what we can just to make people think about it. I think it’s also incumbent upon studios who make these kinds of quality commercial films to get people to think about it, and here’s what I ask people when I walk around: 'Are you telling me that there are 10 films this year that are better than this film?'"
Aside from Joaquin Phoenix taking home the gold for Best Actor in Joker and Heath Ledger winning the Oscar for Supporting Actor, superhero movies are often overlooked at the Oscars. An all-out comic book movie has never won Best Picture. But it looks like Sony Pictures is out to change that, as Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day is about to launch an all-out campaign to land a Best Picture nomination.
Of all the live-action Spider-Man movies, multiple entries have received nominations in the Visual Effects and Sound categories, but only Spider-Man 2 won Best Visual Effects in 2005. But times are changing, and so are movie-goers' appetites. This year, Brand New Day smashed all expectations, becoming the highest-grossing film ever in the US. The movie is also very relatable to many, raising important and rather pertinent issues of loneliness among young adults.
"I think Academy members would be interested in this because it’s very significant from a storytelling movie," continued Rothman. "This is really the first of these kinds of movies that I can think of that does not climax in a giant battle. In this movie, there is no giant action sequence at the end. The climax of this movie is two young people sitting on the edge of a bed, talking to each other and sharing their deepest pain. This movie is melancholy in that way and beautiful."
Tom Holland's fourth Spidey movie may also have more of a chance after the Academy moved the number of Best Picture nominations up to 10 in 2021, seemingly to include a wider range of movies. "Wise heads know that quality commercial filmmaking is extremely difficult," pointed out the Sony Exec, raising the question again, "are there 10 films that are better than this film, just in pure quality?"
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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