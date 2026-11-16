Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake stats show its deadliest enemy hasn't changed in 28 years – and 7% of you need to stop setting poor Link on fire

If you've not been using the Zelda Notes app while playing the Ocarina of Time remake, this is your sign to start. Found within the Nintendo Switch App, its compatibility with the new remake is incredible if you're keen to track down all the secrets available, with an interactive map showing your completion in each area, if you're missing any Gold Skulltalas or Pieces of Heart, and more.
Even if you want to go through the remake without a guide, though, it's still worth it just to have a peek at your player stats and see how they compare to everyone else's.
As highlighted by GoNintendo, the first week or so of Ocarina of Time remake stats in Zelda Notes' Global Play Data section are pretty interesting. Skulltalas are the most commonly defeated enemy, while the ever-horrifying ReDead and Gibdos are responsible for 18% of all deaths in the remake. I can't say that's surprising – they've always been a pain to deal with (as well as being utterly terrifying), but now we just have the stats to prove it.
Amusingly, tied with the hard-hitting Iron Knuckles for 7% of all deaths each, the runner-up here is, simply, fire. Sounds like a few too many people got overconfident when exploring Death Mountain without the Goron tunic. Please, stop setting poor Link on fire, folks.
A lot of stats here are still obviously being influenced by the enormous number of people who are only just diving into the game.
Most people, for example, have only traveled around 1 kilometer in Hyrule, as opposed to a much smaller number who've already passed 200km. Some stats are more indicative of a longer playtime, though – the majority of folks are apparently professional gardeners, with over 1,000 pieces of grass cut, and 40% of people's most-used form of magic being the Lenses of Truth is almost certainly thanks to the group who've been through the Shadow Temple already.
The Zelda Notes app also tracks your time to clear the game – at 26 hours, I fall into the "20 hours+" category, which is the most common result, but some folks were very quick, coming in at just over 10 hours, instead.
If there's one thing these stats prove though, it's that more of you need to go fishing. The average, by quite a margin, is just one to four fish caught – we've got to get those numbers up. Now, if only the app could somehow track how many people got stuck in the Water Temple, too.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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