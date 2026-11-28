The attention to detail in GTA 6 is astounding, but one particularly impressive facet comes from how Jason and Lucia move when their hands are full. Rockstar Games' director of animation, Mike Jones, says it "took months" to properly animate all of those specific and rare animations.
Whenever Jason and Lucia have a sandwich in one of their hands and a drink in the other, for example, the devs needed to change the way the characters interact with the wider world. How do they whip out their phones, or hug each other, or open doors? If Lucia's holding a sports bag full of dirty cash while shooting police with a normally two-handed shotgun, how might she reload her weapon?.
"We put a huge effort into the details, which means teams caring about something as mundane as how the players might use a door when carrying drinks. Lucia may turn her back to open a door with her hip whilst her hands are occupied. That took months of development, but it matters," Jones says in quotes given to GamesRadar+ ahead of our GTA 6 review.
In a follow-up post on BlueSky, Jones reveals that the developers actually "made three versions for all item interactions; one if both hands are free, one if just your right hand is free and again for the left."
The process was apparently "a massive pain but once you knew every interaction could 'cope' it made the game logic much easier." Some of those animations were then "sometimes replicated" whenever Jason and Lucia are crouching, too.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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