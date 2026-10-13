RimWorld devs are "working on something new" after 13 years of the space construction sim, but "it may be a little while" before we hear more

The devs behind intergalactic construction sim RimWorld have been busy. Not only did they just migrate the entire game over to another engine, but they've confirmed there's another release coming that's using the same tech, though we won't be seeing any of it for some time yet.
Ludeon Studios revealed the changeover in a big post on Steam, outlining mod support and other aspects of the transition. It's fairly standard stuff for this kind of move, but right at the end, there's a nice little curveball.
"RimWorld isn’t the only game on Waylith," reads the post. "We’re working on something new! It may be a little while before we can share more details, but we couldn’t resist telling you."
After that, the update finishes by thanking people for their patience. Absolute teases, just dropping a bombshell then walking back out the door.
This is a genuine revelation, because RimWorld is the one and only full game from Ludeon Studios thus far. The game went into early access all the way back in 2013 - if you were there from the get-go, I hope your back is doing alright - before transitioning to 1.0 in 2018.
Updates and patches have been regular since, gradually making RimWorld a truly robust project. Ludeon's maintained a tight ship throughout, only growing as maintenance and the roadmap required more manpower.
I imagine more hands have since been quietly added for whatever this other release is. Whatever it is, it's a bold move for the studio, but a welcome one. It's nice to see an indie team able to be ambitious like this in a moment where much of the industry is struggling. I'm eager to see more, whenever we get to see it.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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