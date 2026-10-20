VisionQuest star James Spader says he's constantly asked if Ultron will turn up in Avengers: Doomsday

11 years after his Marvel debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, James Spader has returned to the MCU in VisionQuest. But fans and journalists are already keen to know what's next for the living automaton with a genocidal god complex, including whether he'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
"I can't tell you the amount of people that come up to you… if you've been in one of the Marvel films," Spader said to Switzerland-based outlet OutNow.ch. "In the interim, people would come up on the street, and they'd say, 'So just tell me… are you going to be in such and such?' And they'd mention some film I'd never heard of. And they're still doing it to this day! Doing this press tour for this, 'You can tell [me], does Ultron show up in Doomsday?'"
Spader, by his own admission, hasn't kept up with the MCU since Age of Ultron, but that hasn't stopped the Marvel-obsessed masses from trying to extract any morsel of information from the star about his Marvel future, including whether he'll return for another Avengers outing. While the chances of Ultron showing up in Avengers: Doomsday are slim (he didn't get his own chair during the cast announcement livestream, for starters), VisionQuest is the last Marvel release before Doomsday, so it's possible the show will lead into Doomsday in some way.
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Ultron's return in VisionQuest is certainly going down well with Marvel fans, who have already labelled the villain-in-reform the "highlight" of the new MCU show. Spader himself told us he was "constantly surprised" by the unpredictable directions VisionQuest creator Terry Matalas took the character.
"Any of the things that I might have thought about him when I did the film just were so much more of in the show, in VisionQuest," he said. "I was constantly surprised, even though Terry and I had discussed the whole show, from beginning to end. I still wasn't prepared for the perfect thing that you're always aspiring to as an actor, always, is that it has a life when you start to perform it that you never really imagined."
VisionQuest episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Never miss an episode with our VisionQuest release schedule, or check out our full season verdict in our VisionQuest review.
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