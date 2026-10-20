VisionQuest star James Spader says he's constantly asked if Ultron will turn up in Avengers: Doomsday

News
By
Published

Will Marvel's murder bot appear in Avengers: Doomsday?

Paul Bettany as Vision in VisionQuest
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

11 years after his Marvel debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, James Spader has returned to the MCU in VisionQuest. But fans and journalists are already keen to know what's next for the living automaton with a genocidal god complex, including whether he'll appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

"I can't tell you the amount of people that come up to you… if you've been in one of the Marvel films," Spader said to Switzerland-based outlet OutNow.ch. "In the interim, people would come up on the street, and they'd say, 'So just tell me… are you going to be in such and such?' And they'd mention some film I'd never heard of. And they're still doing it to this day! Doing this press tour for this, 'You can tell [me], does Ultron show up in Doomsday?'"

Spader, by his own admission, hasn't kept up with the MCU since Age of Ultron, but that hasn't stopped the Marvel-obsessed masses from trying to extract any morsel of information from the star about his Marvel future, including whether he'll return for another Avengers outing. While the chances of Ultron showing up in Avengers: Doomsday are slim (he didn't get his own chair during the cast announcement livestream, for starters), VisionQuest is the last Marvel release before Doomsday, so it's possible the show will lead into Doomsday in some way.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Ultron's return in VisionQuest is certainly going down well with Marvel fans, who have already labelled the villain-in-reform the "highlight" of the new MCU show. Spader himself told us he was "constantly surprised" by the unpredictable directions VisionQuest creator Terry Matalas took the character.

"Any of the things that I might have thought about him when I did the film just were so much more of in the show, in VisionQuest," he said. "I was constantly surprised, even though Terry and I had discussed the whole show, from beginning to end. I still wasn't prepared for the perfect thing that you're always aspiring to as an actor, always, is that it has a life when you start to perform it that you never really imagined."

VisionQuest episodes 1 and 2 are streaming now on Disney Plus. Never miss an episode with our VisionQuest release schedule, or check out our full season verdict in our VisionQuest review.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;Not sure what that means for Battlefield&quot;
    1
    Star Wars Battlefront 3 rumors get an unexpected boost from Wardogs' CEO
  2. 2
    DCU fans spot villain Darkseid hiding in new Mister Miracle artwork
  3. 3
    Hank Pym star Michael Douglas wanted to be killed off before Ant-Man 3 but Marvel "wouldn't let him"
  4. 4
    Charlie Cox says his son was "devastated" by Daredevil: Born Again season 3 cancellation
  5. 5
    Is Cyberpunk: Edgerunners season 2 a sequel to season 1?